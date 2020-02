Feb 17 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd:

* FY19 STATUTORY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $550M, UP 41% FROM $390M IN PRIOR YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED NET CASH PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS $733M, UP 6% FROM $692M IN PRIOR YEAR

* SEES 2020 COMBINED OPERATING RATIO OF 93.5% - 95.5%

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUM UP 1% TO $11,609MLN

* SEES 2020 NET INVESTMENT RETURN OF 2.5% - 3.0%

* DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF A$27¢PS

* QBE'S CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG WHEN MEASURED AGAINST BOTH REGULATORY AND RATING AGENCY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS