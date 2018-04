BRIEF-Qcr Holdings Announces Plan To Enter The Springfield, Missouri Market By Merging With Springfield Bancshare

April 18 (Reuters) - QCR Holdings Inc:

* QCR HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES PLAN TO ENTER THE SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET BY MERGING WITH SPRINGFIELD BANCSHARES INC

* QCR HOLDINGS - EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019

* QCR HOLDINGS INC - STOCKHOLDERS OF SPRINGFIELD BANCSHARES WILL RECEIVE 0.3060 SHARES OF QCR HOLDINGS COMMON STOCK AND $1.50 IN CASH

* QCR HOLDINGS INC - MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

* QCR HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MILLION

* QCR HOLDINGS INC - QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET