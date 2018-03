March 20 (Reuters) - QCR Holdings Inc:

* QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ACQUIRE THE BATES COMPANIES

* QCR HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF $3 MILLION CASH AND UP TO $3 MILLION OF QCR HOLDINGS, INC. COMMON STOCK

* QCR HOLDINGS INC - IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION