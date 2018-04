BRIEF-QEP Resources Q1 Loss Per Share $0.22

April 25 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc:

* QEP RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MILLION VERSUS $420.1 MILLION

* OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 11.7 MMBOE FOR Q1 2018 COMPARED WITH 13.1 MMBOE FOR Q1 2017

* SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF - 145.0 BCF

* SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL - 23.0 MMBBL

* SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE - 51.9 MMBOE

* “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”

* QEP - REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: