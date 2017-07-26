BRIEF-QEP Resources Q2 EPS $0.19, to acquire properties in Midland Basin

July 26 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc

* QEP Resources reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results; announces acquisition of properties in the core of the Midland Basin

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.12 excluding items

* QEP Resources Inc - oil equivalent production was 13,860.6 Mboe for Q2 2017 compared with 13,882.3 mboe for Q2 2016

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 oil production 21.0 MMbbl - 22.0 MMbbl

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 gas production 182.5 Bcf - 192.5 Bcf

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total oil equivalent production 57.2 MMBoe - 60.3 MMBoe

* QEP Resources Inc - sees 2017 NGL production 5.75 - 6.25 MMbbl

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total capital investment (excluding property acquisitions) $1,050 million - $1,100 million

* QEP Resources Inc - qtrly total revenues $383.7 million versus $333.7 million a year ago

* Q2 revenue view $416.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S