March 19 (Reuters) - Qex Logistics Ltd:

* CONFIRMS REVENUE FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 IS ON TRACK TO MATCH FY19 REVENUES OF NZ$59.4M

* FIRST HALF OF FY21 EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAINTY AROUND EXTENT & DURATION OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* OVER COMING MONTHS, INTERNATIONAL PARCEL DELIVERIES EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED DUE TO A REDUCTION IN AIR-FREIGHT CAPACITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: