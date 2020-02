BRIEF-QEX Logistics Says Remains Too Early To Determine Any Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Results

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Qex Logistics Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR Q3 NZ$19.8 MILLION

* REMAINS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE ANY FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON QEX’S RESULTS

* Q3 NPBT NZ$1.1 MILLION

* DUE TO CONTAINMENT MEASURES, PROCESSING AGENT ONLY ABLE TO PROVIDE 50% OF USUAL WAREHOUSE STAFFING

* A BACKLOG IN DELIVERIES WILL DEFER RECOGNITION OF CURRENT HIGH LEVEL OF SALES ORDERS

* INFORMED BY CHINA BASED COURIER SERVICE THAT CO HAS ABILITY TO DELIVER VIA COURIER THROUGHOUT CHINA, WITH EXCEPTION OF HUBEI PROVINCE

* SHANGHAI WAREHOUSE HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING CHINESE GOVERNMENT'S EXTENSION TO CHINESE NEW YEAR & WILL NOW START PROCESSING ORDERS Source text here Further company coverage: