BRIEF-QFC Regulatory Authority fines Horizon Crescent Wealth for Regulatory Violations

March 29 (Reuters) - QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE REGULATORY AUTHORITY:

* SAYS HAS TAKEN ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST HORIZON CRESCENT WEALTH LLC (HCW)

* IMPOSED A FINE OF 30 MILLION RIYALS ON HCW AS A RESULT OF SERIOUS LEGAL AND REGULATORY BREACHES

* SAYS ENFORCEMENT ACTION TAKEN AFTER AN INVESTIGATION OF THE FIRM THAT IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT FAILINGS BY HCW IN ITS COMPLIANCE WITH THE ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING AND COMBATING TERRORIST FINANCING RULES

* SAYS HCW HAD HELD ITSELF OUT AS CONDUCTING AN ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS WITHOUT AUTHORISATION FROM THE QFCRA