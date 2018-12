Dec 6 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN - TO COLLABORATE WITH NOVARTIS TO DEVELOP COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TO GUIDE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH PIK3CA-MUTATED ADVANCED BREAST CANCER