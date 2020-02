Feb 27 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT ANNOUNCED WORLDWIDE SHIPMENTS OF QIASTAT-DX TEST KITS FOR SARS-COV-2

* ANNOUNCED IT HAS SHIPPED ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED QIASTAT-DX RESPIRATORY PANEL 2019-NCOV TEST KIT TO FOUR HOSPITALS IN CHINA FOR EVALUATION

* PANEL BEING TESTED AT FOUR HOSPITALS IN CHINA AFTER INITIAL EVALUATION ON CLINICAL SAMPLES BY A PARIS HOSPITAL