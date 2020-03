BRIEF-Qiagen Is Ramping Up Global Production Capacity For RNA Extraction Kits For Use In Detection Of SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN NV - RAMPING UP GLOBAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR RNA EXTRACTION KITS FOR USE IN DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 CORONAVIRUS

* QIAGEN - RAMPING UP PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR REAGENTS TO SUPPORT A LEVEL OF MORE THAN 6.5 MILLION PATIENT TESTS MONTH BY END OF APRIL

* QIAGEN - RAMPING UP PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR REAGENTS TO SUPPORT OVER 10 MILLION PATIENT TESTS A MONTH BY END OF JUNE

* QIAGEN NV - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE CE-IVD MARKING IN COMING DAYS FOR ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED QIASTAT-DX RESPIRATORY SARS-COV-2 PANEL TEST