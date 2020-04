April 15 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN LAUNCHES THERASCREEN BRAF TEST AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TO A BRAFTOVI® (ENCORAFENIB) BASED REGIMEN IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

* QIAGEN NV - U.S. FDA APPROVES THERASCREEN BRAF V600E RGQ PCR ASSAY AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC