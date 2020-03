March 24 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN NAMES THIERRY BERNARD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* JOINT MEETING OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AND MANAGING BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO PROPOSE BERNARD, WHO HAS BEEN WITH QIAGEN SINCE 2015, FOR ELECTION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MANAGING DIRECTOR AT NEXT AGM