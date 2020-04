BRIEF-Qiagen Preliminary Q1 Sales Up About 9%

April 9 (Reuters) - QIAGEN NV:

* ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 RESULTS

* NET SALES ROSE APPROXIMATELY 9% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES (CER) COMPARED TO OUTLOOK FOR Q1 ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 4, 2020, FOR APPROXIMATELY 2-3% CER GROWTH

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $0.34-0.35 CER BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* EXPECTS CURRENCY MOVEMENTS TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2020

* EXPECTS CURRENCY EFFECTS OF ABOUT TWO PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AT ACTUAL RATES, AND ADVERSE IMPACT OF UP TO $0.01 PER SHARE ON ADJUSTED EPS

* SALES RESULTS REFLECTED VERY SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FOR SOLUTIONS USED IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC TESTING AGAINST WEAKER CUSTOMER DEMAND TRENDS IN OTHER PRODUCT AREAS