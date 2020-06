June 23 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN PROVIDES INFORMATION ON POTENTIAL CAPITAL GAIN FROM ITS MINORITY INVESTMENT IN ARCHERDX

* QIAGEN NV - AS OF JUNE 23, HELD EQUITY STAKE ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS IN ARCHER DX OF ABOUT 8%

* QIAGEN NV - ESTIMATES PRE-TAX CAPITAL GAIN FROM INVESTMENT IN ARCHERDX COULD BE ABOUT $120 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: