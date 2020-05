May 6 (Reuters) - QIAGEN NV:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 7 PERCENT TO 372.1 MILLION USD

* Q1 NET SALES OF $372.1 MILLION (+7% ACTUAL, +9% CER VERSUS. ABOUT+2-3% CER OUTLOOK)

* Q1 DILUTED EPS $0.17; ADJUSTED EPS $0.34 ($0.34 CER VERSUS. ABOUT $0.28-0.29 CER OUTLOOK)

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.17

* BASED ON TRENDS TO DATE, WE EXPECT ONGOING STRONG GROWTH FOR Q2 OF 2020 IN BOTH SALES AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* PLANS FOR A 50-FOLD INCREASE IN OUR OUTPUT OF VIRAL RNA EXTRACTION KITS.