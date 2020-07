BRIEF-Qiagen Q2 Net Sales Rose About 18-19% Compared To Year Ago

July 9 (Reuters) - QIAGEN NV:

* Q2 NET SALES ROSE APPROXIMATELY 18-19% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES (CER) FROM $381.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2019

* BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED NET SALES GROWTH REFLECTS VERY SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FOR SOLUTIONS USED IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC TESTING AGAINST WEAKER CUSTOMER DEMAND TRENDS IN OTHER PRODUCT AREAS

* CONTINUES TO EXPERIENCE UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS USED IN CORONAVIRUS TESTING

* EXPECTS CURRENCY MOVEMENTS AGAINST U.S. DOLLAR (REPORTING CURRENCY) TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR Q2 OF 2020 OF ABOUT 2-3 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AT ACTUAL RATES