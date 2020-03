BRIEF-Qiagen Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Coronavirus Test

March 31 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN RECEIVES U.S. FDA EUA FOR QIASTAT-DX TEST KIT, FIRST AND ONLY SYNDROMIC SOLUTION INTEGRATING DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 CORONAVIRUS

* FIRST SYNDROMIC TESTING SOLUTION TO BE DEPLOYED IN EPIDEMIC CAN DIFFERENTIATE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS FROM 21 OTHER SERIOUS RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS

* QIASTAT-DX RESPIRATORY SARS-COV-2 PANEL DELIVERS RESULTS IN ABOUT ONE HOUR

* ADDS AN IMPORTANT TOOL FOR CLINICIANS AS PART OF QIAGEN'S GLOBAL MOBILIZATION TO SCALE UP TESTING SUPPLIES FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE