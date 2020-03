March 24 (Reuters) - QIAGEN NV:

* RELEASES QIASTAT-DX TEST KIT TO THE U.S. AS FIRST SYNDROMIC TEST FOR DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 CORONAVIRUS UNDER NEW FDA POLICY

* TEST KIT REQUIRES LESS THAN ONE MINUTE FOR SAMPLE PREPARATION AND DELIVERS RESULTS IN ABOUT ONE HOUR