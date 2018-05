BRIEF-Qiagen Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.26

May 2 (Reuters) -

* QIAGEN NV SAYS Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $343.6 MILLION VERSUS AVERAGE. F’CAST FOR $339 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* QIAGEN NV SAYS Q1 ADJUSTED EPS $0.26 VERSUS $0.24 POLL F’CAST

* QIAGEN NV SAYS Q1 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $59.6 MILLION VERSUS $55.8 MILLION POLL F’CAST

* QIAGEN NV SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN NET SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS

* QIAGEN NV SAYS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF ROUGHLY 5-6 PERCENT AT CER IN Q2

* QIAGEN NV SAYS PROGRESSING TO ACHIEVE 2020 MID-TERM GROWTH TARGETS Source text for Eikon: