May 18 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF REASONED POSITION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY THERMO FISHER AND DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* QIAGEN ANNOUNCED THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (AGM) IS PLANNED TO BE HELD ON JUNE 30

* AGM WILL ALSO COVER A NUMBER OF ITEMS RELATING TO RECOMMENDED TAKEOVER OFFER

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE GIVEN PHYSICAL ACCESS TO THIS YEAR’S AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)