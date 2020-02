Feb 19 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* QIAGEN’S QUANTIFERON®-TB GOLD PLUS TO BE ADOPTED FOR LATENT TB TESTING IN NIGERIA

* QIAGEN - PARTNERED WITH NIGERIA'S NTBLCP TO ADAPT WHO GUIDELINES AND PROVIDE GUIDANCE TO HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS ON DEALING WITH LATENT TB