Jan 17 (Reuters) - QATAR ISLAMIC BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 2.41 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.16 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY DIVIDEND OF 5 RIYALS PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL INCOME 6.20 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 5.49 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AT END-DEC CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 101.8 BILLION RIYALS, UP 6.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF DECEMBER 2017, TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY OF BANK UNDER BASEL III GUIDELINES IS 17.3 PCT‍​