Feb 26 (Reuters) - QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK :

* CALLS AGM ON MARCH 14 TO DISCUSS BOARD PROPOSAL TO EXTEND LAST YEAR AGM APPROVAL TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL TIER1 SUKUK NON-CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES UP TO 3 BILLION RIYALS

* CALLS AGM ON MARCH 14 TO DISCUSS BOARD PROPOSAL TO EXTEND LAST YEAR AGM APPROVAL TO ESTABLISH UP TO $2 BILLION SUKUK PROGRAMME Source: (bit.ly/2Fv8SIk) Further company coverage: