BRIEF-Qilu Expressway Says Toll Waiver May Have Material Adverse Impact On HY Results

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Qilu Expressway Co Ltd:

* GOT NOTICE FROM MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT ON TOLL FEES PAYABLE FOR TOLL ROADS DURING CONTROL PERIOD OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* MINISTRY WILL WAIVE TOLL FEES PAYABLE BY ALL VEHICLES PASSING THROUGH TOLL ROADS

* CO WILL WAIVE TOLL FEES OF VEHICLES PASSING ALONG JIHE EXPRESSWAY FROM SPECIFIED TIME UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FROM GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES

* WAIVER MAY HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020