Aug 14 (Reuters) - Steyr Motors Corp

* Says Qingdao equity investment firm has bought 26.9 percent stake in the company for 2.1 billion yuan ($315.27 million), to become its biggest shareholder after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vA68o9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6609 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)