June 30 (Reuters) - Qingdao Vland Biotech Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST IN PRODUCTION PROJECT OF BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS FOR ANIMAL USE FOR 594.4 MILLION YUAN ($84.07 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/31td20h Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0707 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)