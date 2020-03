March 25 (Reuters) - Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Ltd:

* QINQIN FOODSTUFFS GROUP (CAYMAN) GROUP WAS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FY REVENUE RMB690.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB761.8 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 81.2 MLN VS RMB 32.8 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: