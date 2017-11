Nov 28 (Reuters) - Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co Ltd :

* ‍EARNINGS OF GROUP FOR TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE SUBSTANTIALLY​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WOULD RECORD A LOSS NOT EXCEEDING RMB10 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍DECREASE IN NET PROFIT DUE TO INCREASE IN COSTS FOR CERTAIN OF GROUP'S MAJOR RAW MATERIALS AND PACKAGING MATERIALS​