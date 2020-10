Oct 8 (Reuters) - Qitian Technology Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER, PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT SIGN AGREEMENT TO SELL 13.9% STAKE IN THE COMPANY FOR 657.8 MILLION YUAN ($96.88 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/36Nub7B Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)