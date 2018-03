BRIEF-Qiwi Plc Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share RUB 10.48

March 28 (Reuters) - Qiwi Plc:

* QIWI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RUB 10.48

* ‍2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017​

* QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MILLION VERSUS RUB 4,892 MILLION

* ‍ 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017​

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 10% TO 0% OVER 2017​

* ‍2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% OVER 2017​

* QTRLY DILUTED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT RUB 7.26 PER SHARE

* REPORTS QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: