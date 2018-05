May 23 (Reuters) - Qiwi PLC:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RUB 17.62

* QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MILLION ($71.6 MILLION)

* 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017