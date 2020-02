Feb 27 (Reuters) - QL Resources Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.11 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 978.9 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 69.1 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 LIKELY TO IMPACT Q4 PERFORMANCE, HOWEVER TO STRIVE TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH FOR FY2020 AGAINST FY2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: