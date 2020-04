April 22 (Reuters) - Qlife Holding AB:

* QLIFE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH NORDSJÆLLANDS HOSPITAL TO START VALIDATION OF COVID-19 TEST

* FOCUS OF COLLABORATION IS TO START TESTING ON REAL PATIENT SAMPLES.

* COMPANY EXPECTS THAT ONCE ENOUGH DATA HAS BEEN ACCUMULATED IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER TEST FOR INITIAL ROLL-OUT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)