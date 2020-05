BRIEF-Qlife Enters First Strategically Important Sales Agreement For Their COVID-19 Test

May 12 (Reuters) - Qlife Holding AB:

* QLIFE HAS ENTERED A FIRST STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT SALES AGREEMENT FOR THEIR COVID-19 TEST

* QLIFE AND KMD HAVE ENTERED A SALES AGREEMENT WITH DANISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

* QLIFE WILL DELIVER TEST CAPACITY AND KMD WILL DELIVER DATA INFRASTRUCTURE TO SECURE TESTING OF ALL PLAYERS AND STAFF PRIOR TO GAME START ON 29TH MAY AND CONTINUED TESTING ONCE A WEEK DURING REMAINING GAME WEEKS.

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED A TESTING PLAN FOR ALL PLAYERS, JUDGES AND CLUB STAFF FOR COVID-19 IN PROFESSIONAL LEAGUES (3F SUPERLIGA AND NORDICBET LIGA).

* PARTIES HAVE DEVELOPED A TEST PROTOCOL INCLUDING LOGISTICS FOR WEEKLY TESTING.