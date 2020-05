May 20 (Reuters) - Qlife Holding AB:

* QLIFE HOLDING AB, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 REVENUE FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO KSEK 385 (0) AND REGARDS A COLLABORATION PROJECT WITH A DANISH HOSPITAL

* Q1 EBITDA SEK LOSS SEK 5.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)