BRIEF-Qlife Holding Updates On Status Of COVID-19 Tests

May 27 (Reuters) - Qlife Holding AB:

* STATUS ON QLIFE’S COVID-19 TESTS

* VALIDATES SIBA TECHNOLOGY FOR COVID-19 SCREENING ON A LARGER SCALE, WHICH GIVES QLIFE OPPORTUNITY TO OFFER LARGER TESTING VOLUMES - A GENERAL MARKET REQUEST AT CURRENT TIME

* OUTCOME OF VALIDATION SO FAR IS VERY SATISFACTORY, WITH SENSITIVITY AND SPECIFICITY ON PAR WITH PCR

* WE EXPECT THAT DATA COLLECTION FOR A CE MARK WILL CONTINUE OVER COMING TWO-FOUR MONTHS