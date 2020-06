June 2 (Reuters) - Qlife Holding AB:

* QLIFE TO DEVELOP SARS-COV-2 TOTAL ANTIBODY TEST

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO CE MARK FOR PROFESSIONAL USE LATE 2020 AND SUBMIT A FILE FOR CE MARK HOME USE DURING Q1 2021.

* FIRST PHASE OF DEVELOPING ANTIBODY TEST WILL BE OUTSOURCED TO AN EXISTING PARTNER AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)