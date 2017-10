July 14 (Reuters) - QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL):

* ‍Q2 NET SALES INCREASED BY 7 PER CENT TO SEK 983.6 (918.5) MILLION​

* ‍Q2 GROSS MARGIN INCREASED BY 5.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 23.9 (18.4) PER CENT​

* Q2 OPERATING EARNINGS IMPROVED BY SEK 16.9 MILLION TO SEK 16.6 (-0.3) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)