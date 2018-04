BRIEF-Qliro Group says Q1 2018 Affected By Returns And Investments Within Nelly And Reorganization Within CDON Marketplace

April 5 (Reuters) - Qliro Group AB (publ):

* FIRST QUARTER 2018 AFFECTED BY RETURNS AND INVESTMENTS WITHIN NELLY AND REORGANIZATION WITHIN CDON MARKETPLACE

* NELLY ACCELERATED ITS MARKETING, CONTRIBUTING TO AN ORDER INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

* SALES GROWTH WAS LIMITED TO 2 PERCENT DUE TO DELAYED DELIVERIES AND INCREASED RETURNS DURING Q1

* CDON MARKETPLACE ADJUSTED ITS ORGANIZATION TO CONTINUE TRANSFORMATION TO A MARKETPLACE WHICH AFFECTED RESULTS BY APPROXIMATELY SEK 7 MILLION IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: