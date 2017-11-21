BRIEF-‍Qliro Group sells Health And Sports Nutrition Group to Orkla​

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Ab (Publ)
* Qliro group sells Health And Sports Nutrition Group
* Qliro group ab says enterprise value of HSNG in transaction is sek 360 million on a cash and debt free basis and with a normalized working capital
* Qliro Group Ab says entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary Health And Sports Nutrition Group hsng ab (“hsng”) to Orkla
* Qliro group ab says hsng will remain a partner to Qliro financial services and cdon marketplace after transaction
* hsng is expected to be reported as an item under discontinued operations from q4 2017