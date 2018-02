Feb 22 (Reuters) - QNB FINANSBANK AS:

* TO BUY 2.9 MILLION NOMINAL VALUE SHARES OF ITS UNIT EFINANS ELEKTRONIK AT 20.0 MILLION LIRA

* TO BUY EFINANS ELEKTRONIK SHARES FROM SIBERTEK DANISMANLIK

* TO ACQUIRE 49 PERCENT OF EFINANS ELEKTRONIK AFTER PURCHASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)