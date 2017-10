Aug 4 (Reuters) - Qol Co Ltd

* Says five units of its first series options were exercised to 277,935 shares of its stock on Aug. 1, at the price of 1,799 yen per share

* Says five units of its first series options were exercised to 277,935 shares of its stock on Aug. 4, at the price of 1,831 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/a72rnr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)