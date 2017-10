Oct 31(Reuters) - Qol Co Ltd

* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company

* Says it will transfer insurance pharmacy business and convenience store included shop business and related business to a newly established successor preparatory company, effective April 1, 2018

* Says it will change company name to Qol Holdings Co.,Ltd., effective April 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Y8d5ZZ

