BRIEF-Qol says exercise of options

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Qol Co Ltd

* Says 15 units of its first series options were exercised to 833,805 shares of its stock， from Nov. 2 to Nov. 21

* Says 5 units of its first series options were exercised to 277,935 shares of its stock on Nov. 7, at the price of 2,116 yen per share

* Says 10 units of its first series options were exercised to 555,870 shares of its stock on Nov. 21, at the price of 1,971 yen per share

