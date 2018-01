Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qorvo Inc:

* QORVO® ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES MARCH QUARTER REVENUE IN RANGE OF $645 MILLION TO $665 MILLION

* FOR MARCH 2018 QUARTER SEES GROSS MARGIN FLAT-TO-UP 50 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40, REVENUE VIEW $777.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: