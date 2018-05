Qorvo Inc:

* QORVO® ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05, REVENUE VIEW $655.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* SEES Q1 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75 AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03, REVENUE VIEW $665.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S