BRIEF-Qorvo Says Co, Certain Units Entered 5-Year Unsecured Senior Credit Facility‍​

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Qorvo Inc:

* QORVO INC - ON DECEMBER 5, 2017 CO, CERTAIN UNITS OF CO ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY PURSUANT TO A CREDIT AGREEMENT‍​

* QORVO SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT INCLUDES $300 MILLION SENIOR REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, $400 MILLION SENIOR DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN - SEC FILING

* QORVO INC - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH EXECUTION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, ON DEC 5, CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 7, 2015 TERMINATED BY CO

* QORVO SAYS MAY REQUEST CREDIT FACILITY BE INCREASED BY UP TO $300 MILLION, SUBJECT TO SECURING ADDITIONAL FUNDING COMMITMENTS FROM EXISTING OR NEW LENDERS

* QORVO INC - ‍$100 MILLION OF TERM LOAN WAS FUNDED ON DEC 5, WITH REMAINDER AVAILABLE IN UP TO TWO ADVANCES WITHIN SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING DEC 5