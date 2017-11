Nov 23 (Reuters) - QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* ‍FINNISH MINISTRY OF FINANCE ORDERS SERVICES FROM QPR SOFTWARE PLC​

* ‍ORDERS SERVICES OF UP TO TWO HUNDRED (200) PERSON-DAYS

* ‍MINISTRY ALSO HAS OPTION TO EXTEND SERVICE BY ONE HUNDRED (100) PERSON-DAYS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)