April 26 (Reuters) - QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* REG-NET SALES EUR 2.9 MILLION, OPERATING PROFIT 14% OF NET SALES

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 400,000 VERSUS EUR 488,000 YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET SALES WILL GROW IN 2018 (2017: EUR 9,084 MILLION).

* COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATING PROFIT WILL IMPROVE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR AND WILL EXCEED 5% OF NET SALES